Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shares Statement About Her Twitter & Instagram Accounts Being Hacked

Sarkar fame Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recently released a statement revealing that her social media handles such as Instagram and Twitter have been hacked. A Twitter handle Film Flick revealed the news on the microblogging platform by sharing the actor’s statement. The Twitter handle also penned a caption with the actor’s statement.

Taking to its social media handle, Film Flick revealed a statement shared by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to the media and her fans. In the statement, she wrote, “My social media accounts –Instagram and Twitter – were hacked last night and I have not been able to access them as yet”. She also revealed that she was in touch with her teams who will help recover her accounts, but it might take a few days.

Varalaxmi also informed her followers to be careful of any messages they might receive from her social media handle in the next few days. She also said that she will notify fans and followers as soon as she has access to her accounts. She concluded by thanking her fans and everyone for their support.

It was reported that on the night of December 2, 2020, the actor realised that her social media handles have been hacked. The accounts have now been deactivated. Fans have also been sharing the actor’s statement on their pages to notify the rest about the same.

About the actor

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar began her journey in the industry by making her debut in the film Podaa Podi alongside T.R. Silambarasan in the lead role. Post that, the actor went on to star in films like Vikram Vedha, Sarkar, Tharai Thappattai, Sandakozhi 2 and many more. On the work front, Varalaxmi has many upcoming films in her kitty. She will next be seen in K. Veerakumar’s Chasing alongside Bala Saravanan in lead roles. She will also be seen in Nithin Renji Panicker’s action thriller film titled Rangoon Rowdy alongside Mammootty in lead roles.

