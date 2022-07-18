Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Tests COVID Positive, Urges Fellow Actors To Mask Up Via Video Post

Though there was a wave of relief recently after the tally of COVID-19 infections across India witnessed a descent recently, it now seems as if the virus is returning with a stronger grip. Among celebrities, days after South star Shruti Haasan contracted the virus, her fellow actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has now been diagnosed with the infection. Varalaxmi, who is currently basking in the success her latest release Iravin Nizhal garnered, announced her diagnosis via a video on social media.

Despite the plunge in cases, the actor told her fellow actors and fans to not take things lightly and take utmost precautions while stepping out of the house. In the video, Varalaxmi revealed how she contracted the virus while she was on shooting sets which had led her barriers down for some time.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tests COVID positive

In the video posted on her Twitter account, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar requested fans and actors to not be negligible and warned that 'COVID is very much here. So, be careful and mask up. Take care." Hi Guys, Good morning. Not a very good morning for me. I have tested positive for Covid in spite of being careful and masking up. I got it from the set. Please be careful, and those who have come in contact with me, check yourselves and watch out for symptoms. Covid is still very much here. So, be careful and mask up. Take care," she said in the video.

Covid Positive..inspite of all precautions..actors plz start insisting on masking up the entire crew bcos we as actors cant wear masks..

Those who have met me or been in contact with me plz watch out for symptoms and get checked..

Plz be careful and mask up..covid is still here pic.twitter.com/MyegWOSQ5a — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) July 17, 2022

In the caption, the actor made an appeal to fellow stars for insisting on their crew to keep their masks up as actors cannot wear them all the time on shooting sets. "Covid Positive..inspite of all precautions..actors plz start insisting on masking up the entire crew bcos we as actors cant wear masks...Those who have met me or been in contact with me plz watch out for symptoms and get checked...Plz be careful and mask up..covid is still here," she wrote alongside the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recently joined the cast of the multilingual drama titled Sabari. The film went on the floors in April this year. Pegged to be a psychological thriller, the upcoming film is helmed by Anil Katz. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ganesh Venkatraman, Sashank Siddhamsetty, and Mime Gopi in this suspense drama, along with others.

