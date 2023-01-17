Varisu Director Responds To Trolls Comparing Vijay's Film With Ajith's Thunivu, TV Serials

Two big Tamil films were released on the same day recently on January 11 - Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' and Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu'. Both 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu' have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. However, Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' reportedly performed better at the Tamil Nadu box office in the first week.

On the day the film was released, fans of both stars clashed outside a theatre in Chennai and ripped posters of each other's favourite films. Fans of the two films continue to clash online now as some social media users trolled the makers of 'Varisu' as the film did not perform as well as 'Thunivu'.

A section of social media users also compared Thalapathy Vijay's film to daily soaps. The film's director Vamshi Paidipally has now come out in its defence to hit out at the trolls saying that daily soaps have a fan base too.

'Varisu' director hits back at trolls

Hitting back the trolls for criticising his film and comparing them to TV serials, the director spoke to Vikatan in an interview and stated, "You know how tough it is to make a film these days? You know how much a team works to make a film work? You know how much hard work is putting in to entertain the audience? Brother, it's not a joke."

"There are so many sacrifices that every filmmaker is making. There are so many sacrifices that every lead actor is making. Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest superstars in this country. You know how hard he works? He rehearses for every song and every dialogue. Only efforts are in our hands, results are not. He is my review writer. He is my critic. I make films for him," he added.

Vamshi Paidipally further said, "And what is this, comparing the film to a TV serial? Why are you degrading serials? You know how many people it is keeping engrossed in the evenings? Look at your homes, everyone is engaged with serials. Why are you degrading it? Don't degrade anything. That's also a creative job. This is a creative job as well."

"I am making a commercial film brother. I didn't say that I am doing a brilliant film. I made a film to entertain the audience and Varisu has entertained," he also said.

Vamshi Paidipally on comparison with ‘Thunivu’

In a video circulating on social media, Vamshi Paidipally was asked to comment on the reports to the reports that 'Thunivu' has performed better than 'Varisu' at the box office in Tamil Nadu. "Let's not debate which (film) has done better. Both the films are doing well and that's what is important. That's what even my film's story tries to convey," the director said.