'Varisu' Second Look: Thalapathy Vijay Flaunts His Radiant Smile While Posing With Kids

After unveiling Thalapathy Vijay's first look from Varisu, makers have dropped the superstar's second look poster on his birthday. While the first glimpse showed Vijay exuding boss vibes in a formal avatar, the second look comes in total contrast to it. The actor is seen shedding a vibrant smile while sitting amidst some children. Amid the rustic backdrop, one can see sacks of fruits and vegetables, and sugarcane, among other things, while Vijay lies down alongside his backpack.

For the unversed, Vairsu also stars Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The project, which was tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally, while producers Dil Raju & Shirish are bankrolling it under their banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Thalapathy Vijay flaunts his radiant smile in Varisu's second look

Taking to their Twitter handle on Wednesday, June 22, Sri Venkateswara Creations dropped the film's second poster and also teased the film's Pongal 2023 release. Take a look.

Just yesterday, the first look alongside the title of the project was revealed. Vijay looked intense as he sported a three-piece grey suit. The film is reportedly billed as an emotional family entertainer. It is set to release in Tamil and Telugu on Pongal 2023.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika, it also stars Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, and Sangeetha Krish in supporting roles. The project went on floors in April this year, with Rashmika dropping a trail of pictures alongside Vijay from the Pooja ceremony.

Expressing excitement about working with the superstar, she mentioned in the caption, "Ok, now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight."

Composer S Thaman has been roped in to compose the music, while Vamshi Paidipally has co-written the project with Hari and Ahishor Solomon.

