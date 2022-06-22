'Varisu' Third Look Out: Netizens Hail Thalapathy Vijay's 'super Cool' New Look From Film

Popular actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his film titled Varisu, in which he will plays the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor celebrates his birthday on June 22 and the makers of the film treated fans with a second look at the star's character from the film. However, they have now surprised the audience with an all-new Varisu third look, leaving them in awe.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu third look

The all-new third look at the actor's avatar from the film features him in a dapper look as he is seen seated on a bike. Thalapathy Vijay's character wears a brown leather jacket as he looks over his shoulder in the new poster of the film. The poster includes the tagline, 'The Boss Returns' and fans are over the moon as the makers surprised them with yet another glimpse into the film.

Take a look at Varisu third look:

Several netizens took to the comments section of the post and hailed Thalapathy Vijay's 'super cool' look as they called him 'stylish'. Some fans also called the poster a 'master stroke' as they expressed their eagerness to watch the movie on the big screen. Some netizens also believed the Varisu third look was the 'best one' of them all.

Thalaiva 😍 all looks super cool & stylish 🤍 Happy birthday Anna pic.twitter.com/DGn3huZ19L — Saran Vjay | BEAST | MSD 🔥 (@Saran_Vjay) June 22, 2022

Varisu second look

It was on the morning of the actor's birthday that the makers shared his second look from the film. The actor was seen flaunting his vibrant smile as he sat in the midst of children. The groups were seen in the midst of a rustic backdrop with fruits, balloons and a kite surrounding them. Vijay can be seen laying down with his bag as he and the children look up and smile from ear to ear.

The actor was also seen giving the camera an intense look in the Varisu first look poster. He could be seen wearing a grey three-piece suit as he gazed into the distance. Varisu is scheduled to release for Pongal 2023 and the film will be available to fans in Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will also see Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar and others in pivotal roles.

Image: Twitter/@actorvijay