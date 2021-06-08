'Varnapakittu' Movie Cast: Here Is A List Of Actors That Were A Part Of This 1997 Movie

Varnapakittu is a 1997 drama film, which had IV Sasi at the helm and went on to achieve massive commercial success. The movie revolved around a successful businessman, Sunny who is based in Singapore, and several twists that he sees in his life and career. The movie released on April 4, 1997, and was bankrolled by Jokuttan, under the banner of JKL Creations.

Varnapakittu Cast

Mohanlal

Mohanlal played the lead role of Sunny Palamattom in the movie, who is the son of a Kerala-based businessman and runs away from home after his marriage with his fiancée is called off. This happens after Sunny’s father Ittichan is framed by a rival for fraud and the family’s reputation is tarnishes around the city, which leads to Ittichan suffering from a heart attack and passing away. Sunny, later on, settles in Singapore, where he starts dating a girl named Sandra. The movie concludes with all of Mohanlal’s troubles finally getting resolve; after which both him and Sandra continue to live a happy life.

Meena

Meena plays the role of Sandra in the movie. She is a girl sent by Sunny’s business rival in Singapore, named Mohammed Ali. The latter asks a call girl named Alina, to pretend to be Sandra so as to keep Ali updated about all of Sunny’s secrets and plans. Sunny finds this out but still takes her to his hometown in Kerala, in order to let his family perceive that he is happily married.

Divya Unni

Divya Unni plays the role of Sunny’s ex-fiancée Nancy Paul, who has to part ways with him when their engagement is called off by her family after Sunny’s father gets falsely accused of embezzling money. When Sunny returns to India, he ends up meeting her, finding out that she got married to Paulachan after Sunny decided to flee from Kerala.

Dileep

Dileep plays the role of Nancy’s husband Paulachan. He decides to end his life due to humiliation when he finds out that his own brother Tonychan had tried to assault Nancy. Tonychan was also involved with Pappan, in the framing of Ittichan.

Image: Image: Still from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.