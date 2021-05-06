Varun Konidela Continues To Train Hard At The Gym Amid Halt In 'Ghani' Film's Shoot

After announcing about halting the shoot of his highly-anticipated film Ghani due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tollywood star Varun Konidela recently gave fans a sneak-peek into his arduous workout session at the gym. On Wednesday, the F2: Fun and Frustration actor took to his Instagram handle to flaunt his enviably hunky physique in a post-workout photo. While Varun gushed "Train hard, fight easy" along with posting the photograph on Instagram, his Gaddalakonda Ganesh film director Harish Shankar slid into the comment section of the post and asked him to "Bring it on".

Varun Konidela continues training while Ghani's shoot remains stalled

Varun Konidela's passion for fitness has not been a secret from the world as the Telugu film actor leaves no opportunities to motivate fans to grind harder at the gym by sharing glimpses of his strenuous workout sessions on social media. As the 31-year-old is all set to play the role of a boxer in his upcoming sports drama Ghani, he has been training even harder to do justice to his role and his Instagram handle is proof. However, while the shooting of the Kiran Korrapati directorial has been stalled by the makers as a result of COVID-19 measures, Varun hasn't put the brakes on his training for the film to keep his physique in shape.

Yesterday, i.e. May 5, 2021, Varun Konidela took to his Instagram handle to share a photograph of himself from the gym to shell out major fitness goals for fans. In the picture, the beloved son of Naga Babu flaunted his bulky biceps in a black Nike tank top paired with black shorts and neon yellow sports shoes as he was posed for the camera being seated on a shoulder press machine. Posting the photograph on Instagram, he wrote, "#trainhardfighteasy".

Soon after his picture surfaced online, it was quick to leave ardent fans as well his 2019 film Gaddalakonda Ganesh's director Harish Shankar gushing. The filmmaker took to the comment section of his post and wrote, "Bring it on buddy". On the other hand, fans also lavished Varun with heaps of praise as one user wrote, "Keep it up!" while another called him a "Beast".

