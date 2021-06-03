Varun Konidela Is Fuming As Many Citizens Halt On The Zebra Crossing; Read

Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor Varun Konidela took to Instagram on Thursday, June 03, 2021, to share a picture that has been making him furious. The actor shared a picture from his car in a traffic signal where one can see vehicles stopped at the zebra crossing or some even ahead of the line. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “What’s the purpose of having a zebra crossing???” He also added a man shrugging emoji. Take a look at Varun Konidela's Instagram post below.

Earlier, as the Telangana government announced a 10-day lockdown beginning May 12, actor Varun Konidela took to his verified Instagram handle's story to share a message with his 2.5 million followers. Varun urged fans to take all necessary precautions during the lockdown a day before it was set to begin. Sharing an animated symbol of a home, which read, "Stay Home Stay Safe", Varun added, "Lockdown in Telangana starting tomorrow. Let's follow all the necessary guidelines and do our part", along with a masked emoji. Take a look at the post below.

Surprisingly, the 31-year-old actor is a frequent social media user who keeps his fans up to date on his whereabouts. When the actor was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in December 2020, he posted a health update on social media. The actor's note-post, dated December 29, 2020, stating, "I tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today, despite having only mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home, taking all precautions. I'll be back shortly. Thank you so much for your kindness." Later, on January 7, 2021, the actor informed that he has recovered from the virus and tested negative for it. Fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all positive messages. Some users asked the actor not to stress, while some wished him a speedy recovery. Take a look at the post below.

Professionally, the actor is working out in the gym for his next film, Ghani, which was halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Varun had shared a photograph of himself from the gym to set major fitness goals for fans as part of his preparation for Ghani. In the photo, Naga Babu's son can be seen flaunting his biceps in a black tank top, black shorts, and neon yellow sports shoes.

Image: Varun Konidela Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.