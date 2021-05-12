Varun Konidela Reacts To Lockdown In Telangana, Urges Fans To Follow Necessary Precautions

As the Telangana government decided to impose a lockdown for 10 days starting from May 12, actor Varun Konidela took to the story session of his verified Instagram handle to share a message with his 2.5MN followers. On Tuesday night, a day before the lockdown started, Varun urged fans to follow all necessary precautions during the lockdown. Sharing an animated symbol of a home, which read, "Stay Home Stay Safe", Varun added, "Lockdown in Telangana starting tomorrow. Let's follow all the necessary guidelines and do our part", along with a masked emoji.

Varun Konidala reacts to Telangana lockdown:

The Telangana government's decision came after the state continues to witness an increase in COVID cases. The state cabinet decided to impose a lockdown for 10 days-- starting from May 12 from 10 am and give relaxation from 6 am to 10 am for general activities. The State Cabinet will again meet on May 20 and would review the situation on the continuing of the lockdown. On the other side, Telangana has now decided to invite global tenders to procure the vaccine on a war footing.

A peek into Varun Konidela's Instagram

Interestingly, the 31-year-old actor is an avid social media user and keeps his fans posted with his whereabouts. Back in December 2020, when the actor was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, he had shared his health update via social media. The note-post of the actor, dating December 29, 2020, had read, "Earlier today I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I will be back soon. Thank you for all your love." Later, on January 7, 2021, the actor informed that he has recovered from the virus and tested negative for it.

On the professional front, the actor is working out in the gym for his next, titled Ghani, which halted its shoot due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Giving a sneak peek into his preparation for Ghani, Varun had shared a photograph of himself from the gym to shell out major fitness goals for fans. In the picture, the son of Naga Babu can be seen flaunting his biceps in a black tank top paired with black shorts and neon yellow sports shoes.

