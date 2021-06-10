Varun Konidela Reviews First Episode Of 'Loki'; See The Actor's Rating

Indian actor Varun Konidela, also known as Varun Tej, recently took to his Instagram handle to share an update on the newly released Marvel spin-off series, Loki. The actor shared a story with a short and sweet Loki episode 1 review. MCU's Phase 4 spin-off show, Loki, recently released in India on June 9.

Fans have already begun storming the internet talking about the first episode, expressing how much they loved it and it seems that Varun Konidela is one of them. The actor shared a still from the new series, featuring Tom Hiddleston. He shared it with the "100" emoji, in turn reviewing the first episode and giving it a perfect score. Take a look at Varun's story below -

Loki series cast, plot, and more

Loki is a spin-off television series which is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series shares continuity with the films of the franchise and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame, in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline. The series was created by Michael Waldron who also served as head writer, while Kate Herron directed the first season.

Tom Hiddleston in Loki reprises his role as the God of Mischief, from the film series. The Loki series cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, and Owen Wilson. Loki series release date in India was scheduled for June 9, 2021. The series, which is part of Phase Four of the MCU, will consist of six episodes. A second season for Loki is also currently, in development.

Marvel's official description for the series describes the news series as: "Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat".

Varun Konidela's upcoming projects

On the work front, Varun Tej has two films under production. Tej will appear in the film F2's sequel, titled F3. The film is scheduled to release on August 27, 2021. Tej will also be playing the role of a boxer, in the upcoming film, Ghani directed by Kiran Korrapati. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021.

