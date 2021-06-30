Varun Konidela Shares A Sneak Into His First Day Of Training For 'Ghani'; Watch

South Indian actor Varun Konidela recently shared an update about his next film Ghani and the video has been leaving the fans impressed and mesmerized. The actor posted a montage video from his first training session for his next film, Ghani, which also shed some light on the amount of effort he is putting in to fit into the role. Varun Konidela has mentioned that it is a long process that has just started and the transformation is ought to take some time. His fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they have been eagerly waiting for Ghani.

Varun Konidela gears up for his next

Varun Konidela had announced his next film, Ghani, a few months back, which will be directed by Kiran Korrapati and will also star Suniel Shetty in a key role. He recently updated his fans with a fun montage video where he was seen hitting the gym for his special Ghani training. In the monochrome clip, he was spotted lifting heavy weights and pushing himself beyond limits to achieve a pre-set target. Varun Konidela was spotted focusing on his every body muscle, including his legs, arms (biceps and triceps), and abs, to make sure that he is built in the right way.

Varun Konidela was spotted in a set of casual workout garments with a messy man bun. He opted for a long-sleeve T-shirt and a pair of black shorts with proper workout shoes. In the caption for the post, Varun Konidela mentioned that the video is from his first day of training for his next film Ghani. He stated that the journey was not easy for him but it is all about testing the process and pushing limits. Have a look at the post on Varun Konidela’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Varun Konidela’s fans have complimented the efforts put in by the actor. They have recognized his hard work and have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

