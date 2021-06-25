Varun Konidela Shares Glimpse Into His 'lethal' Workout; Urges Fans Not To 'skip' Leg Day

F2: Fun and Frustration actor Varun Konidela is known for his stellar acting and the huge built he maintains while sweating it out in the gym. Documenting his fitness journey on social media, the actor recently took to his Instagram to share a glimpse into his intense workout and also had a piece of advice for his fans following a fitness regime. Check out what Varun had to say in his latest Instagram post.

Varun Konidela's 'lethal' workout

The actor has a penchant for flaunting his intense fitness regime on social media in order to inspire his online fan base through his dedication. Recently, he took to his Instagram to share his leg day workout with his trainer Rakkesh Udiyarr. In the picture, the actor can be seen performing weighted lunges while his trainer guided him from the sideline.

Varun admitted in the caption that this exercise was 'lethal' and urged his followers to not skip 'Leg day'. He wrote, 'Leg days are lethal!👊🏽#dontskiplegday'. Netizens under the post could not help but admire the actor's dedication and hard work as the comment section was spammed with heart and fire emojis.

Pic Credit: Varun Konidela's Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 2.5 million followers, the actor shares snippets of his personal and professional life with his fans. Sharing workout pictures from his gym, the actor recently posted a selfie from his gym wishing his fans a 'happy Sunday'. In another post, he shared a glimpse into his pep talk but his gym coach and also shared several candid pictures from his intense training.

Not shying away from posting about his family, the actor recently paid a sweet tribute to his father by sharing a throwback picture of his toddler-self playing in his father's arm. In a heartwarming caption, he wrote, 'Nana! I’m so glad our father-son relationship has evolved into such a beautiful friendship over years. Love you'. Varun Konidela movies such as Fidaa, Tholi Prema, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Nanna Koochi contributed to his success in the film industry. The actor will next be seen in Ghani directed by Kiran Korrapati.

IMAGE- VARUN KONIDELA'S INSTAGRAM

