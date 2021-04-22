Varun Konidela Takes 'Gloves Off' As Makers Halt 'Ghani' Shoot Due To COVID-19 Measures

As a result of rapidly increasing COVID cases in India, the shooting of yet another Tollywood film has been halted by the makers to assure the safety of their cast and crew. The highly-anticipated Telugu sports drama Ghani, starring Varun Tej Konidela, went on floors back in February this year and its shoot has been stopped now as a preventive measure amid the second wave of COVID-19 across the country. On Wednesday, the Gaddalakonda Ganesh actor broke the news to fans on his Instagram handle by posting a picture of himself from the sets of Ghani.

Varun Konidela's 'Ghani' shoot halted because of COVID-19 measures

After winning the audiences' hearts with his exceptional comic performance in Anil Ravipudi's F2: Fun and Frustration, Varun Konidela is all set to showcase the role of a boxer in filmmaker Kiran Korrapati's next, Ghani. The shooting of the upcoming sports drama was kicked off in February this year in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Now, almost two months into filming of the much-talked-about Telugu film, the makers have put the brakes on Ghani's shoot due to "COVID-19 measures".

Yesterday, i.e. April 21, 2021, lead actor Varun Konidela took to his Instagram handle to announce the news of halting the shoot of this Kiran Korrapati directorial. Along with posting a photograph of himself sporting his boxer avatar from the sets of the sports drama, Varun revealed resuming its shoot soon. He wrote: "Gloves off, will resume #Ghani shoot soon! #Covidmeasures".

Ever since the first motion poster of Varun Konidela's new movie was launched on his birthday in January this year, he has been sharing BTS glimpses of himself from the much-awaited Telugu film on his social media handles. Meanwhile, not so long ago, on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi 2021, Varun introduced netizens to the leading lady of Ghani, Saiee Manjrekar. On April 13, the Tholi Prema actor took to his Instagram handle to share a romantic photograph with Saiee and revealed that she will essay the role of his on-screen ladylove in the upcoming film as Maya. Posting the photo on IG, he wrote: "Meet Ghani’s lady love

@saieemmanjrekar as ‘Maya'. Wishing everyone a very happy Ugadi."

