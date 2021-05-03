Varun Sandesh Goes Bold In 1st Look Poster Of 'Induvadana'; Fans Can't Contain Excitement

Telugu actor Varun Sandesh is all set to make his comeback into Telugu cinema with his movie Induvadana. After being a part of hit movies like Happy Days and Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Varun Sandesh is all set to star opposite newcomer Farnaz Setti in MSR's directorial venture Induvadana. The actor recently took to his Twitter account to share the first look poster of his upcoming movie.

A look at the Induvadana movie poster

Promised to be an artistic film, the Induvadana movie poster shows a shirtless Varun Sandesh embraced in a passionate hug with co-star Farnaz Setti. In the poster, Varun is only wearing a white dhoti whilst Farnaz is wearing a light pink sari sans blouse. Sharing the picture, Varun Sandesh wrote, "Presenting you the #FirstLook poster of #Induvadana. Hope you all like it."

On Sunday, May 2, Varun Sandesh had taken to his Instagram page to announce his new film in a unique way. The actor who was off the radar for a while uploaded a video with the caption, "Where is Varun Sandesh? Hey Guys...! For all the people who are in search of me. Here is the answer " In the video, Varun was seen setting up a meeting with MSR, the director of Induvadana in which they discussed the script of the movie. The video ended with the actor announcing his comeback with Induvadana and asked his fans to stay tuned for more updates.

Netizens react to Varun Sandesh's Induvadana poster

The netizens found the poster very interesting and took to their respective Twitter handles to share the same. The fans also shared their excitement of seeing the actor make a comeback on the big screen after a long time and hoped that the movie becomes a blockbuster success. Fans of the actor also wished him all the best for his upcoming movie. Read some of the fan reactions below;

A look at Induvadana cast

Varun Sandesh's Induvadana is helmed by MSR who will be making his debut as a director with this movie. The movie is bankrolled by Smt. Madhavi Adurti. The screenplay, script and dialogues are written by Satish Aketi with Siva Kakani headlining the music. Besides Varun Sandesh and Farnaz Setti, the film also features Raghu Babu, Ali, Nagineedu, Surekha Vani, Dhanraj, Tagubothu Ramesh, Mahesh Vitta, Parvatheesam, Vamsi Krishna Aketi, Duvvasi Mohan, Jyothi, Krithika and Jersey Mohan in prominent roles. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

