Varun Tej And Daksha Nagarkar Grace The Pre-launch Event Of 'Zombie Reddy'

Zombie Reddy is an upcoming Telugu action horror film directed by Prasanth Varma. Zombie Reddy cast includes Teja Sajja, Anandhi and more. The film is set to release on February 5 and its pre-launch event happened yesterday. Actor Varun Tej was present at the pre-release event as a chief guest. Actress Daksha Nagarkar also graced the event in a beautiful avatar. Read ahead to know more.

The movie is produced under Apple Trees Studios banner. Apple Trees Studios shared pictures of the event on Instagram. In the pictures, the cast and crew were seen holding a huge Zombie Reddy ticket that urged fans to stay safe and save the cinema. Varun Tej opted for the casual look in a black t-shirt and grey jeans. He paired the outfit with black sneakers. On the other hand, Daksha Nagarkar slew in an orange dress. Teja Sajja was seen in a white shirt and lungi. He will be making his debut with this film and was praised by Varun at the event. Prasanth Varma's previous films include Awe and Kalki.

More about Zombie Reddy

Zombie Reddy is the first zombie film in Telugu cinema. It will be partially based on the coronavirus pandemic and is set in the Kurnool backdrop. Apple Trees Studios also shared a poster of the movie on Twitter. The poster sees Teja wearing a black t-shirt that says "Rebel", as he runs holding a fiery stick in his hand. He can be seen running away from the Zombies.

More about Varun Tej

Varun Tej made his debut as a lead hero in the film Mukunda (2014) opposite Pooja Hegde. His performance of Dhupati Haribabu in Kanche was critically acclaimed. He has appeared in commercially successful films such as Fidaa, Tholi Prema, F2: Fun and Frustration, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and many more. He will soon be seen in the upcoming film Ghani. The first look of Varun for Ghani was revealed earlier this year on his birthday. The motion poster shows Varun in a boxer avatar who is seen practising the sport fiercely in a boxing ring. Ghani cast also includes Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles.

