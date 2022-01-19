Varun Tej Birthday: Sai Dharam, Chiranjeevi & Other Celebs Pen Wishes For 'Ghani' Star

Quick links:
Tollywood star Varun Tej is clocking his 32nd birthday today, with many of his fans, family members as well as celebrities penning wishes for the Ghani actor. The actor, who is currently on a getaway to Kodaikanal, received wishes from his cousin Sai Dharam Tej, his father Naga Babu as well as superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela among others. Makers of his highly anticipated film Ghani also shared a special video, treating fans with his intense boxer avatar.
Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, January 19, Varun's cousin and actor Sai shared a glimpse of the duo and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bava @IAmVarunTej. Wishing this year bring your way everything you wished for … hope this year you get loads of Love, Laughter, Happiness, Health and success…love you babu #HBDVarunTej." Take a look.
Happy Birthday Bava @IAmVarunTej.— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 18, 2022
Wishing this year bring your way everything you wished for … hope this year you get loads of Love,laughter,Happiness, Health and success…love you babu 😘😘😘#HBDVarunTej pic.twitter.com/RYkRV7edFC
His father Naga Babu also dropped multiple heartwarming pictures of the duo, showcasing Varun in his toddler days. He penned a note commending Varun for being a doting son and thanked him for making his parents' lives beautiful. "For Any Parent... The Sense of completeness comes in the form of a child like You... You give us that fulfilling feeling that no words can ever describe. Thanks for choosing us as parents & Making our lives more Beautiful ... Happy birthday dear@IAmVarunTej.", he wrote. Chiranjeevi also posted a selfie with Varun and wished him a blessed year.
For Any Parent...— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) January 19, 2022
The Sense of completeness comes in the form of a child like You....
You give us that fulfilling feeling that no words can ever describe.
Thanks for choosing us as parents
&
Making our lives more Beautiful ...
Happy birthday dear @IAmVarunTej pic.twitter.com/ilmaofdEIW
Happy Birthday @IAmVarunTej— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 19, 2022
Have a Blessed year! Many Many Happy Returns! pic.twitter.com/uSEpYjMvPk
Anil Ravipudi, director of his upcoming film F3: Fun and Frustration also shared an on-set picture with him and wrote, "Wishing the Cobra of our Fun Franchise & My Dearest @IAmVarunTej, a Very Happy Birthday! Let's Rock this summer with #F3Movie." while famous music composer S Thaman also wrote, "Many more happy returns dear bro !! Thanks for trusting in my love brother".
Wishing the Cobra of our Fun Franchise & My Dearest @IAmVarunTej, a Very Happy Birthday! 🎉— Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) January 19, 2022
Let's Rock this summer with #F3Movie 😊
@f3_movie #F3OnApril28th#HBDVarunTej pic.twitter.com/6QORtq7KmK
Many more happy returns dear bro !! Thanks for trusting in my love brother ❤️🩹this is for U my dearest @IAmVarunTej latssss of love only love !!— thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 19, 2022
Stay blessed 🍭 dear champ 🏆#ninnilaninnila #thoiprema #Ghani⭐️ pic.twitter.com/4h1CmoXRR2
On the work front, Varun is gearing up for the release of sports drama Ghani, which also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles. He also has the comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration alongside Venkatesh Daggubati in the pipeline. It is slated to release in April 2022.
