Varun Tej Konidela Thanks Sundeep Kishan For Personalised 'A1 Express' Jersey And Goodies

Varun Tej Konidela took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, March 4, 2021, and shared a pair of pictures from Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming flick, A1 Express. Sharing the pictures, Varun expressed his gratitude for the personalised jersey and goodies which Sundeep Kishan sent to him. The personalised jersey, hockey stick and other goodies sent, matches the theme of the upcoming movie. Varun further wished "all the best" to the cast and crew member of A1 Express.

Sundeep Kishan sends goodies to Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej

Thanks for the personalised jersey and goodies @sundeepkishan

I know how passionate you are about this project...

Wishing you , @Itslavanya and the entire team of #A1express all the best for the release Tom.#A1ExpressOnMarch5th 🏑 pic.twitter.com/15lZCjjBmk — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 4, 2021

In the first picture, one can see Varun Tej donning a white jersey that reads his name and number 10. He poses with a hockey stick looking away from the camera. The second one is the poster of the film, featuring Sundeep as well as the female lead of the film Lavanya. Flaunting their athletic look, the duo flashed their bright smiles in the candid picture. The poster has the movie’s name and release date, March 5, 2021.

As soon as Varun Tej tweeted the pictures, many of his fans reacted to the post and expressed their excitement for the release of the film. Sundeep Kishan thanked Varun Tej for his "really sweet" gesture and wrote, "Thank you so much brother ... It’s really sweet of you to do this & looking forward to you watching the film". Take a look at the responses and reactions below.

Thank you so much brother ...

It’s really sweet of you to do this ❤️

& looking forward to you watching the film 🤗 — A1 Express on 5th March (@sundeepkishan) March 4, 2021

Sundeep Kishan has sent the personalised gifts to Uppena actor Panja Vaishnav Tej as well. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture wearing the jersey and posing in the same pose as him in the poster. In the caption of the picture, he wrote, “Thank u for the goodies. Looking forward for the film @sundeepkishan @itsmelavanya. All the best to the entire team” with hugging face emoticons.

Thank You For The Goodies Looking Forward For The Film #A1Express 🤗 @sundeepkishan & @Itslavanya All The Very Best To Team #A1Express 😘 pic.twitter.com/JsIFV1eqkw — Panja VaishnavTej (@VaishnavTejOffl) March 5, 2021

Helmed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu, A1 Express is a sports-comedy drama that released in theatres on Friday, March 5, 2021. Apart from Sundeep Kishan and Lavanya Tripathi, A1 Express cast also includes Murali Sharma and Rao Ramesh in the supporting roles. The film is a partial remake of 2019’s Tamil drama, Natpe Thunai.

Image Source: Varun Tej Konidela Twitter

