Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Fix A Date For Their Destination Wedding?

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged rings at their official engagement ceremony. The engagement which took place in early June, was followed by a quick getaway to an exotic locale. Varun and Lavanya have now reportedly set a date for their much-awaited wedding.

The Newsmakers

An official invite extended by Konidela family announced actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement which took place on June 10. Varun Tej hails from a strongly positioned film family making the event a star-studded affair with many hefty names to the tune of Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and Pawan Kalyan poised to attend. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have previously co-starred in the films Mister and Anthariksham.

Who's saying what?

If media reports are to be believed, the actors have already set a date for their nuptials. What's more? The event will be a destination wedding. Varun and Lavanya will reportedly be tying the knot on August 24 in Italy.

(Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi may have been scouting wedding locations in Italy | Image: itsmelavanya/Instagram)



The soon-to-be-hitched couple are reportedly keen on having a wedding that is a private family affair. A gala reception is also reportedly being planned by the Mega family to celebrate the union. None of these details, however, have been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile...

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been maintaining a low profile since their engagement, owing to the growing interest around their much-awaited wedding. A while after their engagement a picture of the two on their Italian getaway was shared on Lavanya's official Instagram handle.

Now, if reports are to be believed, the couple's romantic pre-wedding getaway could very well have been about scouting locations for their big day. Post their trip to Italy, Lavanya has maintained a low profile. Varun, on the other hand, has immersed himself in work and is prepping for the release of Gandeevadhari Arjuna, which is all set for a release on August 25, a day after Tej's alleged wedding.