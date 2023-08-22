Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi To Tie The Knot On November 1 In Italy?

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in a star-studded ceremony on June 10. Soon after, they left for a romantic getaway to an exotic location. Now, several reports have stated that the couple has finalised a date for their wedding.

What's cooking?

The Konidela family officially announced the engagement of actor couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi by sharing an official invite to their ceremony. With Varun hailing from a strongly positioned film family, the event was graced by several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and Pawan Kalyan.

(Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in June this year | Image: Lavanya Tripathi/Instagram)

Who's saying what?

According to 123telugu.com, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will tie the knot on November 1, with pre-wedding ceremonies beginning a few days ago. The couple has reportedly opted for a destination wedding in Italy. It is going to be a three-day celebration.

According to the report, the entire family will be leaving for Italy a week before the wedding. The bride-to-be is also wrapping up her work commitments so that she is free on time for her big day.

(Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi reportedly went to Italy for scouting wedding locations | Image: Lavanya Tripathi/X)

Meanwhile, Varun and Lavanya have been tight-lipped about their wedding date. If reports are to be believed, the Mega family is planning a grand reception to celebrate their union.

Meanwhile...

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently embarked on a romantic, pre-wedding getaway. Reportedly, they went to Italy to scout locations for their big day. While Lavanya has maintained a low profile post the trip, Varun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna, which is all set to hit the big screens on August 25. The reel-turned-real-life couple had previously shared the screen space in films like Mister and Anthariksham.