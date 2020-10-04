Did You Know? Varun Tej Wasn't First Choice For Shekar's 'Fidaa' But This Superstar Was

Varun Tej’s romantic drama Fidaa garnered heaps of praise from fans for the storyline and acting skills. As per IMDb, the film is also considered as one of the best films with high repeat value. Apart from Varun, the movie also starred Sai Pallavi, Sarah Uriarte Berry and Harshvardhan Rane in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, did you know that Varun Tej wasn’t the first choice for Sekhar Kammula directorial film? Here’s taking a look who was the Sekhar’s first choice and why did he replace him.

As per IMDb, the makers of the film had initially approached Athadu fame Mahesh Babu was approached for the role of Varun. It was also said that Mahesh liked the script and the role of the film. However, due to undisclosed reasons, the actor politely declined the offer and later the makers roped in Varun Tej to essay the lead role of the film. It was also said that producer Dil Raju had suggested Varun Tej’s name for the film.

About the film

Released in 2017, the film, Fidaa is a romantic comedy film penned and helmed by Sekhar Kammula. The movie features Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi in crucial roles. Fidaa was later dubbed into Malayalam under the same title and in Tamil as Banumathi. The movie also went on to garner four Filmfare Awards from nine nominations. Moreover, Sai Pallavi’s performance was also ranked among the 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade by Film Companion.

Also read | Mahesh Babu Grieves Death Of His Senior Fan, Extends Condolences To Family Of Deceased

About Varun Tej

Varun made his acting debut with the film Mukunda that released in 2014. He starred alongside Pooja Hegde and the duo also garnered heaps of praise for their on-screen chemistry. Post that the actor also went on to star in films such as Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Kanche and Antariksham 9000 kmph. Varun also enjoys a massive fan following on social media as he often goes on to share several pictures, videos and more about his personal and professional life.

Also read | Sai Pallavi's Romantic Films That Pulled The Right Strings; 'Premam', 'Fidaa' And More

About Mahesh Babu

Mahesh was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie released on January 10, 2020, and was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie is being directed by Parasuram and also stars Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role.

Also read | Sai Pallavi Is A True Nature Lover And These Instagram Posts Are Proof

Also read | Varun Tej Takes To Instagram To Post Sweet Note On 'baby Sis' Niharika's Engagement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.