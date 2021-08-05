Varun Tej's Ghani Gearing Up To 'light Up The Theatres' This November On Diwali

One of the leading young actors in the South Indian film industry, Varun Tej is all set to hit the big screen later this year. Introducing his new athletic avatar, the 31-year-old actor is set to play the role of a boxer in Kiran Korrapati's directorial debut Ghani. Announcing the release of this film in his recent Instagram post, the actor also shared the movie's new poster.

Varun Tej's Ghani to get a Diwali release

Varun Tej's Ghani is slated to be released on November 4. To be released under the banner of Renaissance Pictures and Geetha Arts, the makers made the official announcement on social media along with its new poster featuring Varun Tej. In the poster, Varun is sporting a 'Ghani' jersey with his boxing-gloved hands raised triumphantly. The actor's brutal preparation in the gym for his athletic look is evident from his ripped back in the poster.

Netizens' reaction to Varun Tej's Ghani poster

Celebrities and fans alike could not contain themselves as the comment section was flooded with heart and fire emojis. Actors Allu Sirish and Niharika Konidela also dropped a comment writing about how excited they are for the movie. The new poster was enough to fuel the audiences' anticipation as many spammed the comment section writing 'waiting'.

More on Kiran Korrapati's Ghani

After working as Second Unit Director in movies like Antariksham 9000 kmph, Tholiprema and Touch Chesi Chudu, Kiran Korrapati will mark his directorial as well as writing debut with the forthcoming sports drama. The film will be produced by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. Notable actors like Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Jagapathi Babu are roped in to play significant roles in the movie.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia will also have a special dance number featured in the film. The actor has been documenting his preparation through his social media as he was trained by the Olympic champion Tony Jeffries to play the physically challenging titular role. Makers of the movie have also roped in Hollywood action directors such as Larnell Stovall, known for his work in American Civil War, to direct some of the toughest action sequences in the movie.

