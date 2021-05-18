Vasantha Balan, Director Of 'Veyil', Returns Home After Recovering From COVID-19

Tamil director and screenwriter, Vasantha Balan recently got back home from the hospital after an intense battle with COVID-19. The director took his Facebook handle to share his experience in a long and heart-touching message. The long caption, which was written in Tamil, begins with Balan talking about how he feels like a "sparrow released" as he was finally home from the hospital.

The Veyil director then goes on to explain how he got back home on May 17, after a month of bed rest, and has been advised by the doctors that he can slowly return to work. The director also shared some details about how he was helped across the "danger zone" by his friends in the industry. Balan also spoke about his doctor, Dr. Sivaraman, who advised him to get admitted to a "bigger hospital" for better medical care.

However, the director spoke about how he initially got admitted in a small hospital as his financial situation did not permit him to spend much money. He then spoke about how producer Jsk Sathish Kumar and other friends of his in and out of the industry helped him get admitted to Apollo, where he was under the C/O another doctor. The director also mentioned how everybody and most prominently his friend, Vardhan helped him get the life-saving drug for his treatment with help from IAS officers and Dr. Sivaraman.

He also spoke about his friend Vardhan, who the director said has been his friend since college, and how he helped him out with every little thing, as Vasantha Balan's wife was also infected with COVID-19 at the time. The director then wrote some more lines appreciating his friends who helped him in his time of need, including one of his childhood friends from America. He spoke about how his children had to be sent to live with his in-laws as he and his wife were both in isolation.

In the last few lines of his post, the Veyil director also thanked his Doctor once again, and talked about how there were no words to describe how grateful he was. Vasantha Balan is doing much better now according to his caption, and will presumably get back to work soon as mentioned above. Take a look at Vasantha Balan's post below.

Image - www.directorvasanthabalan.com

