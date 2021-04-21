Vedhika Celebrates 2 Years Of Action-comedy Film 'Kanchana 3', Shares Box Office Records

Superhit Tamil action-comedy flick Kanchana 3 rings two years of its release. As the film achieved the milestone, actor Vedhika took to her Instagram handle and shared Instagram Stories celebrating the same. As seen in Vedhika's Instagram Stories, the actor shared two stills from the film. In the first story, she shared a still from the film featuring Raghava Lawrence and herself, while in the second one, she added Kanchana 3 box office records and the film's poster. Sharing Kanchana 3 box office records for the first week, Vedhika said, "2 years of #Kanchana3".

Vedhika celebrates two years of Kanchana 3

Image source - Vedhika's Instagram Stories



More about Kanchana 3

Kanchana 3 is the third installment of the popular action-comedy venture, Kanchana. The film is produced, written and directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also serves as the lead actor in the film. Kanchana 3 stars Raghava Lawrence in a dual role. Apart from the star, the film also features Oviya, Vedhika, Nikki Tamboli and Ri Djavi Alexandra and Kovai Sarala, Soori, Tarun Arora, and Kabir Duhan Singh play supporting roles. The film is also dubbed in Hindi as K3: Kaali Ka Karishma. While Kanchana released in 2011, the second instalment released in 2015.

A peek into upcoming Vedhika's movies

On the work front for Vedhika, the star was last seen in the Telugu flick, Ruler. The action film is produced by C. Kalyan under CK Entertainments & Happy Movies banners and directed by K. S. Ravikumar. Ruler stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vedhika, Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles, while Prakash Raj, Bhumika Chawla, Shataf Figar, Jayasudha, Sayaji Shine are seen in supporting roles. The film received negative reviews and did not do well at the box office.

Vedhika has several films in her kitty. She will be next seen in Victor Jayaraj's drama flick, Vinodhan. The film stars Varun, Vedhika, Salony Luthra, Karthik Kumar, Mouli, Rohini, Kalyani N, Vtv Ganesh and Jagan. She is also a part of the cast ensemble of an action flick, Jungle. Directed by Karthik and Vignesh, the film stars Sai Kumar opposite Vedhika. The actor has also bagged films like Malayalam flick, Chethi Mandharam Thulasi and Kannada venture Home Minister.

