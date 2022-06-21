Vedhika Contracts COVID-19, Pens 'please Don't Underestimate Symptoms' In Lengthy Post

Actor Vedhika on Monday revealed being diagnosed with COVID-19. In a lengthy note that she posted on Twitter, the actor updated her about her condition and revealed that she has been experiencing a "high fever" for the past two days. The actor who works predominantly in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu films, explained the importance of keeping the mask up while stepping out of the house. She also requested the fans to not take the disease lightly.

The actor expressed her deep concerns for the elder especially the ones with ‘comorbidities’ and urged all to wear a mask around the senior citizens. Breaking the myth of the people who believe that once a person gets infected with COVID-19 might not get it again, the actor in her post wrote, “pls don't believe that if you have contracted it once then you will not get reinfected again.”

Vedhika gives health update post COVID-19 diagnosis

While sharing her diagnosis on Twitter, the actor wrote, “Unfortunately I am down with Covid for the first time. Not all people face mild symptoms. I have had a high fever which has been coming n going for a couple of days now. Please don’t underestimate the symptoms, not worth being sick with terrible body aches and high fever. (Over 103 F). Also, pls don't believe that if you have contracted it once then you will not get reinfected again (sic).”

Who all are going to mask up? 😷 especially for the sake of elderly people around and those with comorbidities🙏 pic.twitter.com/MZaaflbBCv — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) June 20, 2022

Adding, Vedhika wrote how people she know got reinfected within a month after getting contracted once. “I know people who have got reinfected within a month to couple months. So, pls don't delude yourself. It is better to be safe than sorry. MASK up even if you are meeting one person or 100 people for you and for your loved ones' sake. I am better today. I will be fine soon. Much love. Stay safe,” she stated.

Vedhika, who is quite popular in the South industry, shot to fame with her breakthrough performance as Angamma in Bala’s National Award-winning period film Paradesi, for which she earned critical acclaim and awards. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film The Body where she starred alongside Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala.





IMAGE: Instagram/Vedhika4u