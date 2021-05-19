Last Updated:

'Velan' Movie Poster Shares Glimpse Of Joe Malloori's Character 'Thillaiyar'

With a high anticipation built among fans for the upcoming film 'Velan' the makers have shared one of the movie posters which unveils Joe Malloori's character

Velan

Velan is the highly anticipated Tamil film that has been announced a short while ago. The star cast of this film includes a list of popular actors who will be seen playing various roles in the plot. Among them is Joe Malloori, who is one of the most experienced actors in the cast. The posters of this movie had been awaited by fans and the makers have recently shared them on social media. Joe has been given his own poster, which has introduced his character and revealed more about it.

Velan poster introduces Joe Malloori as ‘Thillaiyar’

Velan is the latest film that is being produced under the banner of Skyman Films International. The movie posters shared by them have revealed that Joe Malloori will be playing a character named ‘Thillaiyar’. The poster further shares that his character is from Pollachi, which is a town in Tamil Nadu. While not much about the character has been revealed, it is likely to be among the supportive ones. The makers of this film have also shared posters and details of a number of other characters that will be seen in the movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Billy Murali will be seen playing the role of Kaliyamoorthy, who is also based out of Pollachi. Hareesh Peradi shall be portraying the character of RKV MLA who is from Palakkad, while Thambi Ramaiya will play the role of Ananda Kuttan, who is also located in the same place. On the other hand, Soori has donned the character of ‘Mamookka’ Dineshan from Coimbatore and Prabhu will be seen in the role of ‘Thillaiyar’ Palanisamy, who is another character from Pollachi. More character from this film are expected to be unveiled soon.

Velan will be the directorial debut of Kavin Moorthy and will be starring Mugen Rao and Meenakshi Govindarajan in the leading roles. It is being touted as a family comedy which shows the rivalry between two families. While fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of its trailer, it is still unclear when it would be released. Velan release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers as well.

