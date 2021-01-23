'Vellam' Becomes First Malayalam Film To Release In Theatres Post Lockdown; Read Details

Actor Jayasurya starrer Vellam becomes the first release in Malayalam cinema after the lockdown. Movie theatres in Kerala reopened after being shut for around ten months following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Vellam released on January 22, 2021, thus fans have been excited about the release of the first Malayalam film in over 350 days. The trailer of Vellam was out digitally recently, which presented Jayasurya’s character as an abnormal man.

Vellam Malayalam movie hits theatres despite getting offers from OTT

Penned and helmed by Prajesh Sen, the film features Jayasurya, Samyuktha Menon and Sreelakshmi. Vellam: The Essential Drink is based on a real-life incident and was due for release since last Vishu in the month of April 2020 when the lockdown was announced. During the time, the film was still under the post-production stage. Produced by Manu P Nair and John Kudiyanmala under the banner Friendly Productions LLP, the film was offered to release on OTT platforms, but the producers chose to wait for the theatres to open. Roby Varghese Raj has worked on the camera with Bijibal taking care of the background tunes. Bijith Bala was also roped in for the editing part of the film.

The plot of the film revolves around the life of an alcoholic who loses everything due to his addiction and in the latter half, he reforms himself to reclaim all that he has lost. The film marks the second collaboration between Jayasurya and director Prajesh Sen, after their first film together which was Captain (a biopic based on the life of the late former captain of the Indian football team, VP Sathyan). Jayasurya had bagged the State Award for the Best Actor for his performance in the biopic film.

Jayasurya has appeared in more than 100 films. He is popular for his versatile roles such as playing a menacing villain in Iyobinte Pusthakam, a pervert in Trivandrum Lodge, a sick man in Apothecary, a man overcoming a speech disorder in Su…Su…Sudhi Vathmeekam, a transgender in Njan Marykutty and many more. His Sufiyum Sujathayum which released in 2020, was the first Malayalam film to release on an OTT platform and now Vellam becomes the first theatre release post lockdown.

Image Source: A still from Vellam New Malayalam movie

