Venkat Prabhu & Premji Amaran's Mother Manimegalai Gangai Amaren Passes Away At 69

Kollywood music director-filmmaker Gangai Amaren's wife and Premji Amaran & Venkat Prabhu's mother, Manimegalai Gangai Amaren passed away last night due to a brief illness. According to several reports, the 69-year-old breathed her last at 11:30 pm yesterday, after being rushed to a private hospital in Chennai due to her ill health. Soon after the heartbreaking news of her sudden demise broke the internet, it left the Tamil film industry aghast and many celebrities from the industry extended their deepest condolences to late Manimegalai's family on their loss.

#ManimegalaiGangaiAmaren

Age : 69, wife of Director /Music director @gangaiamaren and mother of Popular Dir @vp_offl and @Premgiamaren passed away around 11 p.m last night in Kauvery hospital after brief illness.



Condolences to the grieving family..



May her soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/9hnqrbMAMX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 10, 2021

Kollywood celebrities express grief as Venkat Prabhu's mother dies at 69

The Tamil film industry was taken by shock when the news of Manimegalai Gangai Amaren's death by a brief illness did the rounds on the internet. The late wife of Gangai Amaren left for her heavenly abode late at night on May 9, 2021, at the age of 69, because of an age-related ailment. It has also been reported that Manimegalai's last rites will be held today.

Meanwhile, soon after the news surfaced on social media, netizens and several Kollywood celebrities flocked to Twitter to condole the untimely demise of Premji Amaran and Venkat Prabhu's mother. Among the many celebrities who mourned Manimegalai Gangai Amaren's death were Jiiva, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, DD Nelakandan, Sibi Sathyaraj, Sam CS, Athulyaa Ravi, Prasanna, and Arun Vijay to name a few. Offering his deepest condolences to Manimegalai's sons, Kalathil Santhippom actor Jiiva wrote, "My heartfelt deepest condolences! @vp_offl @Premgiamaren Our love goes out to you brothers." On the other hand, Nelakandan wrote, "Deepest condolences @vp_offl Anna n @Premgiamaren".

Saaho actor Arun Vijay also took to the micro-blogging platform to express being shocked upon hearing the news. He tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences brother @vp_offl & @Premgiamaren. Really shocked to hear this news." He added, "May God give you'll the strength to overcome this irreplaceable loss. My prayers for Amma's soul to rest in peace." Furthermore, polyglot actor Radikaa Sarathkumar took to Twitter to pray for Manimegalai's soul and wrote, "Our condolences to @vp_offl and @Premgiamaren and Gangai Amaran for their huge loss." She continued, "I know your mom as a very special and lovely soul, may she rest in peace."

Take a look:

Our condolences to @vp_offl and @Premgiamaren and to Gangai Amaran for their huge loss. I know your mom as a very special special and lovely soul, may she rest in peace🙏🙏 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 10, 2021

IMAGE: RAMESH BALA'S TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.