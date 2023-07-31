Venkat Prabhu Announces New Project Amid The Wait For Thalapathy 68

Venkat Prabhu is a renowned director, singer, and actor who works predominantly in the Tamil film industry. The filmmaker is currently busy shooting for his film Thalapathy 68, featuring Vijay as the main lead. Amid the wait for the biggie, he has announced a new project of his on his social media handles.

3 things you need to know

Venkat Prabhu gave an early friendship day present to his fans.

He will be seen introducing a new director in the film industry with his latest project.

Venkat Prabhu is currently directing Thalapathy 68.

Venkat Prabhu to produce actor Ananth's directorial debut

Venkat Prabhu recently took to his Instagram handle to announce that he will be producing a film titled Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu. This movie will mark the directorial debut of actor Ananth, who rose to fame for his role in the film Meesaya Murukku. Ananth will also be headlining the movie.

The film also feature actors RJ Vijay, Bhavani Sre, and Monica in prominent roles. Venkat Prabhu announced this new film via a video on his social media handles. The video opened with the visual of a box and a text that read, "A tale of friendship." The box displayed a big ferry wheel with city life illustrations. In the next frame, Venkat Prabhu can be heard saying "Happy Friendship Day" and describing the movie as a Venkat Prabhu friendship day gift for his beloved fans. In the caption he wrote, "Nanban oruvan vantha piragu. Your “Tomorrows” will be perfect. So happy to present #NOVP - #aVPgift."

What is Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu all about?

Nanban Oruvan Vandha Piragu is touted to be a coming-of-age drama. It revolves around the life of a group of youngsters. AH Kaashif, who works with AR Rahman, will be composing the music for this film.