Venkat Prabhu Pays Tribute To His Mother, Says 'I Have Lost The Goddess Of Our Family'

In an unfortunate turn of events, Venkat Prabhu and Premgi Amaran’s mother, the wife of music director and filmmaker Gangai Amaren, Manimegalai Gangai Amaren passed away at age 69. On May 10, she was rushed to the Kauveri Hospital in Chennai due to a brief illness. The 69-year-old breathed her last at 11.30 pm on the same day. Now, Venkat Prabhu has penned a heartfelt note to address the passing of his mother.

In the heart-warming note, he mentions that his family has unfortunately lost their Goddess, however they are trying to cope up with their ‘unbearable loss’. He further conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who have extended their support to his family amidst this ‘unprecedented catastrophic’ time. Venkat said,

My father Mr. Gangai Amaren, my brother Premgi, my family and I have lost the Goddess of our family. We are coping with this unbearable loss during these unprecedented catastrophic times. On behalf of my family, I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude & appreciation to each and every one of you for standing by us during this emotional period. We are humbled and grateful for the unconditional love that all of you have showered upon us in person, over messages, calls & social media.

Further on, the filmmaker also thanked the medical team of his mother for their sincere service. The director displayed gratitude towards his close friend and politician Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, who always stood by the family and saw it all and provided his humble assistance. He continued,

We thank the Doctors & Medical Team of Kauveri Hospital and our family doctor Mr. Deepak Subramaniam for their sincere service. We thank our colleagues, friends, members of the film & media fraternities and fans for their condolences and prayers. I also take this moment to convey my sincere thanks to my brother-friend, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, for being our pillar of strength & providing us with all the necessary assistance we needed during my mother’s last days & last rites. May family and I are forever indebted to all of you. I pray for the almighty to bless all of you.

A heartfelt letter from #VenkatPrabhu on the passing away of his mother👇 pic.twitter.com/E7HqbVoScs — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 11, 2021

(Image: Ramesh Bala Twitter)

