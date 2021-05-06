Venkat Prabhu, Rajasekar And Other Celebrities Mourn The Demise Of Tamil Comedian Pandu

Veteran Tamil comedian and actor Pandu passed away due to COVID-19 complications earlier today, on May 6, 2021. Pandu's age at the time of his demise was 74, and he breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. After being diagnosed with COVID-19, Pandu was admitted to the hospital for further treatment, but he succumbed to the illness. A lot of celebrities from the Tamil film industry paid condolences on the microblogging social media site Twitter.

Celebrities offer condolences after Pandu's death

Tamil actor Pandu worked in the Kollywood film industry for over three decades and was most popularly known for his comic characters. The late actor and his wife Kumudha had recently tested positive for the deadly virus and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. His wife is still battling for her life and is currently under close medical supervision in the ICU.

Pandu's death sent shockwaves across the entire South Indian film industry, which he was a part of for several decades. Several celebrities took to Twitter to offer condolences to the late actor's family. While actor Dhananjay wrote that Pandu was one of the finest actors and human beings, popular director Venkat Prabhu shared a picture of the late actor and wrote RIP. Here a few tweets from Kollywood celebrities expressing their grief over Pandu's demise.

Better to switch off from all social media for sometime. Very shocking to read this morning news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors.



Going to be on home quarantine for some days. Be safe at home friends. Take care. Very challenging days ahead 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/yAvNwmjRms — Dr. Dhananjayan G (@Dhananjayang) May 6, 2021

Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid. pic.twitter.com/w8q8JdVCAp — Manobala (@manobalam) May 6, 2021

Famous actor #Pandu (74) passed away. He was under treatment for COVID-19. May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/MD54x5CcAJ — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) May 6, 2021

Sad to see more and more Kollywood faces succumb to this deadly virus.



Actor #Pandu has passed away due to COVID-19 complications, may his soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/imtAaogvdv — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) May 6, 2021

#Pandu uncle miss u soo much🙏😭King of funny expressions😢U made us laugh soo much 🙏Thankyou

Aathma namasthey om shanthi😰#RipPandu https://t.co/YCcIbYEZ3N pic.twitter.com/fII4hwjYaF — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) May 6, 2021

Pandu is survived by his wife Kumudha and three sons, Prabhu, Panchu, and Pintu. Due to his death by COVID-19, he will directly be taken to the Besant Nagar cremation from the hospital for the final rituals. He was last seen in 2020's thriller film, Indha Nilai Maarum. His other popular films include Oru Mugathirai, Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva, Manam Konda Kaadhal, En Ullam Unnai Theduthey, Ippadai Vellum among many others. The actor has appeared in over 200 films in his career spanning 30 years. His brother Idichapuli Selvaraj had also previously appeared in films as a comedian. Apart from films, Pandu featured in a few television shows as well like Dhinam Dhinam Deepavali, Uravugal Sangamam, Sabitha Engira Sabapathi, and Natarajan.

