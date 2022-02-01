Venkatesh And Varun Tej's 'F3' Locks Release Date; To Hit Screens On THIS Date

With the rapid rise in Omicron cases, many Telugu films were postponed. However, with a gradual decline in the numbers of the COVID-19 cases, many filmmakers are announcing new release dates of their films. On January 31, director Anil Ravipudi also took to his verified Twitter handle and officially announced a fresh release date of his much-awaited film, F3. According to the latest announcement, the film will hit the silver screens on April 28.

Venkatesh and Varun Tej-led film F3 to release in April

Taking to the micro-blogging site, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi dropped a new poster with the release date of the film. He tweeted, "Let’s have COOL FUN in HOT SUMMER. The Ultimate Fun Franchise #F3Movie will release on APRIL 28th 2022 (sic)." Earlier, the film was slated for release on February 25. However, with the new release date, the forthcoming film will lock horns with Chiranjeevi's Acharya at the box office.

Touted to be a comedy-drama, F3 is penned and helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The prequel, F2: Fun and Frustration hit the theatres in 2019 and was hailed as one of the best entertainers in recent times. The film features Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada reprising their roles in the sequel. The sequel is all set to entertain the audience during the summer holidays.

Alongside the lead cast, the film also sees Anjali, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha and Pragathi in supporting roles. The music is composed by music composer Devi Sri Prasad while the technical crew consists of cinematographer Sai Sri Sram and editor Tammiraju.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Varun Tej is also gearing up for his forthcoming boxing drama, Ghani. The producers of the film have announced two release dates on their social media handles. According to their statement, Ghani will either release on February 25 or March 4. The team will finalise a date based on the release dates of other Telugu films which are due for release.

The film is penned and helmed by Kiran Korrapati and is jointly backed by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. Apart from Varun Tej, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram/@varunkonidela7