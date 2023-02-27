Venkatesh Daggubati Praises Ram Charan At A Wedding In US | Watch

Venkatesh Daggubati was in the US recently for a private wedding when he praised Ram Charan. The latter's film RRR has been garnering global acclaim and is also gunning for an Academy Award for the Best Original Song (Motion Picture). Venkatesh extended a warm welcome to his Telugu industry colleague as he invited him to the stage during the function.

Venkatesh says 'all awards to Ram Charan'

A video from a private wedding in the US has been going viral on social media. In it, Venkatesh held the mic in his hand and before welcoming Ram Charan on stage, said, "It's Naatu Naatu time Mr Charan. All the awards go to Charan." An elated Ram Charan expressed his gratitude and responded by saying, "Thank you Venky anna."

Ram Charan is currently in the US to attend the Oscars 2023 ceremony which will be held on March 13. Team RRR will look to create history at the 95th Academy Awards by winning the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) award against Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

RRR glory continues in the US

Recently, RRR won four trophies at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in the Best Action Film, Best Stunts, Best International Film and Best Song categories. The SS Rajamouli directorial will also be re-released in about 200 theatres in the US on March 3.

On the personal front, Ram Charan is all set to welcome his first child with wife Upasana Kamineni. The couple announced the news of their pregnancy in December last year.