Venkatesh Shares Clip Of 'tough Emotional Scene' From Narappa, Daughter Aashritha Reacts

Venkatesh is one of the prolific actors best known for his spectacular performances in his entire career so far. S the actor’s latest movie, Narappa recently hit the screens, the actor posted a video clip from the film that depicted his tough emotional scene to which he received a sweet response from his daughter, Aashritha Daggubati. Even many of his fans dropped in the movie reviews in the comments and praised how it was amazing.

Venkatesh’s emotional scene from his latest movie, Narappa

The legendary Telugu artist, Venkatesh recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip from his movie, Narappa in which he can be seen depicting an emotional scene with the actor, Priyamani. In the caption, he expressed his feelings about the scene and wrote, “A tough emotional scene for me but an even tougher decision for Narappa.” He further urged all his fans to watch his movie on Amazon Prime Video and tagged the cast members to his post.

The actor received numerous responses from his fans who took to his Instagram post and dropped in positive reviews for his movie. Many of them stated how his film will be a ‘raging blockbuster’ while some others stated how Venkatesh and all the other cast members’ performance was ‘superb’. Many of them also added how they liked his movie so much that they watched it four times while others praised him for how his acting in the film was mind-blowing. Even Venkatesh’s daughter, Aashritha took to the comments section and dropped in a compliment for his feather stating, “So many emotional scenes and no one can do them better than you”. Take a look at some of the reactions to Venkatesh’s Instagram post.





Venkatesh’s daughter not only complimented his father’s performance by commenting on his post but also wrote an appreciation letter for him on social media. She stated, “Watched your movie Narappa and it was truly an emotional roller coaster! INCREDIBLE performance! I wish I was back at home watching it first day first show on the big screen as we always do but times have changed and I’m also so far away. But that won’t stop me from praising you because you deserve every praise that words can offer. You have outdone yourself! What a look, what a role and what a performance!” She further stated, “You’re the PUREST soul on and offscreen. You are strong, gentle, calm, funny, humble, thoughtful, empathetic, giving, disciplined, incredibly hard-working, fierce, principled, kind, brave and most of all, infinitely loving. If I am half the person you are in life, I will consider that my greatest achievement.

IMAGE: VENKATESH FACEBOOK/ AASHRITHA INSTAGRAM

