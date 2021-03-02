Venkatesh Starrer 'Drishyam 2' Telugu Launched By Jeethu Joseph With Pooja Ceremony

Tollywood megastar Venkatesh Daggubati recently joined hands with celebrated Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph for the Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2. On Monday, Jeethu took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from the customary pooja ceremony of the upcoming film and revealed that its shoot will go on floors from March 5, 2021. For the unversed, just a day after Dhrishyam 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, the Thambi director had announced its Telugu remake, starring Venkatesh.

Also Read | Jeethu Joseph Announces 'Drishyam 2's Telugu Remake; Reveals 'Starting In March'

Drishyam 2 Telugu remake to mark Jeethu Joseph's directorial debut in Tollywood

The Kerela State Film Award-winning filmmaker Jeethu Joseph is all set to mark his debut in the Telugu film industry with the remake of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2. After officially announcing the film last month on February 20, Jeethu gave fans a peek into the pooja ceremony of Drishyam 2's Telugu remake to reveal its commence date. On Monday, i.e. March 1, 2021, The Body director took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with team Drishyam 2 Telugu from the film’s pooja ceremony and announced kicking off its filming from March 5.

Also Read | 'Drishyam': Trivia About The Cast And Characters They Play In The 2013 Malayalam Thriller

Along with revealing its launch date, the Malayalam filmmaker also revealed that the Venkatesh starrer will be shot in Hyderabad.

Posting the picture on Instagram, he wrote, "Telugu Drishyam 2 starts rolling on March 5 in Hyderabad." As the pooja ceremony was held amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, it marked the attendance of a few people only by taking all the Coronavirus precautions into consideration.

Check out Jeethu Joseph’s Instagram post below:

Also Read | Drishyam 2: Who Wrote The Sequel Of The 2013 Mohanlal Starrer?

Meanwhile, ever since the Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 released on Prime Videos, most of Drishyam 2's reviews by not only the masses but also film critics have been all-things-positive. The remake of the original blockbuster Malayalam film came after 7 years from its release in 2013 and thus, the excitement among fans for its release was unmatched. Alongside Mohanlal, actors including Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil had also reprised their roles in Drishyam 2 Malayalam. After basking in the praise for Drishyam 2, Jeethu Joseph revealed being open to the idea of continuing the film franchise in an interview with The Quint.

Also Read | 'Drishyam 3' Climax Discussed With Mohanlal, Says Director Jeethu Joseph

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.