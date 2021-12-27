Veteram Tamil Playback Singer & Actor Manikka Vinayagam Passes Away Aged 73

Veteran singer Manikka Vinayagam who sang more than 800 songs in Tamil and other languages, breathed his last on Sunday and passed away at the age of 73. The reason for his sudden demise is not known, but there are speculations going around that he died due to age-related illness and was under treatment for several days.

As soon as the news of his death surfaced on social media, several celebrities from the film fraternity expressed their condolences to the family. He was the youngest son of Natacharya Padmashri Vazhuvoor B Ramaiah Pillai and nephew of singer CS Jayaraman.

Mannikka Vinayagam's journey as a Kollywood playback singer

Mannikka Vinayagam made his debut with the song "Kannukkulla Gelathi" composed by Vidyasagar from the film Dhil. He sang more than 800 folk songs and other devotional songs. He has managed to impress the audience with his magical voice in many songs like "Markandeya" from the film New, "Punnakunnu" from the film Arul, "Pattu Pattu" from Shankar Dada M.B.B.S, "Kokku Para Para" from Chandramukhi, "Kattu Kattu" fromThirupaachi and more. His last song was "Virugambakkam vettu kili" from the film Pathiladi in the year 2015.

Mannikka Vinayagam's journey as an actor

Mannikka Vinayagam not only entertained the audience with his singing, but he managed to win hearts with his brilliant acting skills as well. He started his acting journey by portraying the role of Dhanush's father from the film Thiruda Thirudi in the year 2003. He has also appeared in films like Gambeeram, Perazhagan Arivumani, Giri, Bose, Santosh Subramaniam and many other south Indian projects.

Mannikka Vinayagam's last rites

According to the reports, the Thiruda Thirudi actor's last rites will be performed today in Chennai. Several celebrities along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will attend the funeral and will pay their last respects to the veteran singer, at his residence in Chennai.

After his death, people are remembering him by paying tributes on social media and recollecting some of his best songs and films. His demise has saddened the entire nation and fans are paying homage to the departed soul.

IMAGE: TWITTER@IMMANCOMPOSER