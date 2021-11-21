Veteran Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Hospitalised & In Critical Condition; Informs Hospital

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana has been hospitalised and is in critical condition. He had been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors are working on reviving his condition after he suffered a septic shock and multi-organ failure.

The artist was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. This was after he experienced fever and drowsiness, following treatment at home for COVID-19. As per reports, he is currently on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital

The hospital stated that the prognosis and critical outcome were 'very poor.' The official statement from the hospital on Saturday read:

"Kaikala Satyanaraya was presented to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, today morning at 7.30 AM with fever and drowsiness. He is been on respiratory support and traceotomy at home following post Covid sequele. He is in severe septic shock, and multi-organ failure. Team of doctors attending on him and all efforts are on to restore his condition. The condition is very critical and prognosis and expected outcome is very poor."

Satyanarayana had faced another health issue earlier this year. In October, he was hospitalised after a fall, but he had recovered well.

About Kaikala Satyanarayana

Kaikala Satyanarayana is one of the veterans of the Telugu film industry. He has reportedly starred in 750 films since starting his career in the late 50s, working in negative and character roles. Sipayi Kuthuru, Durga Pooja Mahima, Sri Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Vetagadu, Murari were some of the known films he starred in.

He has also produced films like Kodama Simham, Bangaru Kutumbam, and Muddula Mogudu. Among the other roles he has taken up in his life has been of a politician, working as a Member of Parliament for the Telugu Desam Party in the '90s.

Satyanarayana has won numerous awards in his career. Among the notable ones was the Raghupati Venkaiah Award, which he was bestowed within 2011.

Among his last appearances was in the Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi and N.T.R. Kathanayakudu in 2019.

Among his recent endeavours was as a presenter of the Kannada action film KGF, He has also featured in Hindi films like Karma and in Tamil cinema.

