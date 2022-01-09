Veteran Actor Sathyaraj Admitted To Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19: Reports

Bollywood and regional film industries in India have been grappled by threats owing to the alarming COVID outbreak. In the past few weeks, several actors including Vishnu Vishal, Nafisa Ali, Esha Gupta came under the radar of the novel coronavirus. Veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj is the latest addition to the list of actors battling the deadly virus. The Baahubali actor, who essayed the iconic role of Katappa in the actioner has now been admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Baahubali actor Sathyaraj tests positive for COVID-19

As per media reports, Sathyaraj is currently undergoing treatment in Chennai. Fans and followers have been wishing the actor a speedy recovery on social media. Twitter is flooded with the wishes saying 'Get well soon', 'Sad news, brother', 'his speeches inspire me a lot and love his characters and acting too'. 'Recover faster sir', 'Kattappa ji get well soon', and many more. Earlier in the day, actor Vishnu Vishal informed his fans that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

For the unversed, Sathyaraj is known for being associated with some of the biggest projects in Indian cinema, with Chennai Express and Baahubali franchise to name a few. The actor is predominantly involved with the Tamil film industry. His performances in movies like Nanban and Raja Rani have met with critical acclaim and the actor has also won several awards and accolades for his stellar performances in films.

Current COVID-19 status

On the other hand, the third wave of COVID-19 is going out of control day by day. In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,59,632 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. So far, 3,623 cases of the Omicron strain of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry.

Image: Twitter/@Sreedhar Pillai