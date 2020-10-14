Veteran Actor Seema Deo Diagnosed With Alzheimer's Disease, Son Ajinkya Deo Shares Update

Veteran actor Seema Deo, who has worked extensively across Hindi and Marathi films, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, her actor-son Ajinkkya Deo said on Wednesday. In a career of over fifty years, the 78-year-old actor has worked in acclaimed Marathi films like Jagachya Pathivar (1960) and Vardakshina (1962). Seema Deo has also featured in several popular Hindi films, along with her actor-director husband Ramesh Deo, like Saraswatichandra (1968), Anand and Dream Girl (1977).

Ajinkkya Deo took to Twitter and requested well-wishers to pray for the actor. Read the tweet here:

My mother Shrimati. Seema Deo doyen of marathi film industry is suffering from Alzheimer’s we the entire Deo family have been praying for her well being wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also pray for her well being 🙏@mataonline @lokmanthannews @LoksattaLive — Ajinkkya R Deo (@Ajinkyad) October 14, 2020

Read | Marathi film 'Bittersweet' to have world premiere at BIFF 2020 on October 25

Read | Did you know Marathi star Abhidnya Bhave quit her air hostess job to join acting industry?

In the mid-'90s, Seema Deo had a 14-year-long sabbatical from acting, which ended in 2010 when she returned to screen with Ajinkkya Deo's directorial debut, Jeta. The Marathi drama reunited her with Ramesh Deo, her husband of more than five decades. The couple is also parents to Bollywood filmmaker Abhinay Deo, known for making films such as Delhi Belly, Force 2 and Blackmail.

Read | 105-year-old Afghan woman with Alzheimer's beats COVID-19 in Noida's Sharda Hospital

Read | 'Mulgi Zali Ho' cast: Check out the cast of Marathi serial starring Sharvari Pillai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.