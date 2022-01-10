Veteran Actor Shobana Contracts Omicron, Says 'everyday My Symptoms Reduce Greatly'

Veteran actor-dancer Shobana, who has been a part of various films like April 18, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, and more, informed fans about contracting COVID-19 variant Omicron. Despite taking precautions and staying alert, the actor informed that she has fallen prey to the virus. She informed fans about the diagnosis through a post on Instagram and requested everyone to get vaccinated and take necessary precautions.

As the country grapples with the steep rise in the number of cases, the government is trying everything possible to curb the spread. Shobana revealed her symptoms through the post and shared that she had been witnessing ‘joint pains, chills, and a scratchy throat, which was followed by a slightly sore throat'. Further, she admitted that these symptoms were on the first day and gradually they are reducing every day.

She shared her picture along with the post that read, "When the world sleeps magically! I have contracted Omicron despite taking precautions. My symptoms were joint pains, chills, and a scratchy throat which was followed by a slightly sore throat. This was only on the first day! And every day my symptoms reduce greatly. I’m glad I took both my vaccines as I believe that it prevents the disease from progressing by 85 percent. I urge everyone else to do the same if you haven’t done so already. I hope and pray that this variant marks the end of the pandemic…"

Her post was soon flooded with comments from fans praying for her speedy recovery. "Take care ma'am," wrote a fan. "Wishing speedy recovery!" penned another.

One other user chimed in and wrote, "Take Care Madam, Appreciate for making awareness about the double vaccination."

Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "Get well soon ma'am take care to stay safe god bless."

Shobana is a well-renowned Bharatnatyam dancer who needs no introduction. Shobana established herself as a leading actress in the 1980s and 1990s. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress twice, for her performances in the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1993) and the English film Mitr, My Friend (2001).

In 2006, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri for her contributions to the arts. Shobana's latest outing in Malayalam was Varane Avashyamund. The movie was released in 2020. She essayed the lead role along with her Manichithrathazhu co-star Suresh Gopi, and the film was helmed by Anoop Sathyan.

IMAGE: Instagram/Shobana.Danseuse/Shutterstock