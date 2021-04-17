Last Updated:

Veteran Actor Vivekh Passes Away: Kollywood Celebs, Tamil Nadu Politicians Express Shock

Kollywood celebrities and Tamil Nadu politicians expressed grief over the death of Padma Shri awardee & iconic comedian Vivekh who breathed last on Saturday

Kollywood celebrities and Tamil Nadu politicians expressed grief over the death of Padma Shri awardee & iconic comedian Vivekh who breathed his last in the early hours of Saturday in Chennai. Actor Vivekh was hospitalised on Friday after suffering from a heart attack following which his condition was reported to be critical. Politicians, celebrities and the Kollywood fraternity expressed shock and disbelief over the sudden demise of actor Vivkeh and extended their condolences to the kin of the late comedian. 

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar said that he was saddened by the passing away of actor Vivekh and noted that he would be cherished for his outstanding performance in cinema, concern for nature & as a social activist.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed shock over the untimely demise of actor Vivekh and hailed his role as an environmental activist. 

"I was shocked to learn that my brother Padmashree Mr Vivek, who was receiving treatment at the hospital due to ill health, died as he didn't show any signs of improvement. An iconic artist who takes social ideas to the masses through his comedic performances. As an outstanding environmental activist, he has planted millions of saplings and protected natural resources. I extend my deepest condolences and condolences to his family and fans who lost him", she wrote on Twitter

Actor Harish Kalyan, Gautam Karthik, Prasanna, Aju Varghese, Nivin Pauly and Arun Vijay expressed shock over actor Vivekh demise and noted that he was an inspiration for millions.

Legendary music director AR Rahman consoled the demise of actor Vivekh and said that his legacy wouldstay with the people forever. 

Actor Vivekh suffers heart attack

One of the renowned actors of the Tamil film industry, Vivekanandan, popularly known as Vivekh, was admitted to the SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani after he complained about experiencing discomfort. Upon admission to the Chennai-based hospital, the doctor had confirmed that the Kollywood star was in a critical condition as a result of suffering from a cardiac arrest. The Sivaji actor was being monitored by a team of doctors at the SIMS Hospital and was reportedly placed on the ECMO machine, which helps pump and oxygenate blood outside the body. 

“Actor Padma Shri Dr Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11 am today to the emergency by the family members. He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination (sic)", the hospital statement read. 

According to several reports by online portals, Vivekh had fainted at his Chennai residence, after which, his wife and his daughter rushed him to the private hospital. It has also been reported that at the time of his admission to the hospital, his pulse rate was weak but it started to pick up after the initial treatment. Soon after actor Vivekh's news made headlines, several Kollywood celebrities flocked to Twitter to pray for his speedy recovery. 

