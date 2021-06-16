Veteran Bengali Actor Swatilekha Sengupta Passes Away Aged 71 In Kolkata

Veteran Bengali actor Swatilekha Sengupta who had received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her contribution to Indian theatre as an actor passed away at the age of 71. As per reports, the actor suffered a heart attack and took her last breath in a hospital in Kolkata. Filmmaker Raj Chakrabarty took to his Twitter account to share the news.

Swatilekha Sengupta passes away at 71

Taking to his Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “A huge and irreparable loss. Veteran actor and theatre personality Swatilekha Sengupta is no more. May her soul rest in peace.” while sharing a picture of her. Fans poured in condolences messages under the tweet. Check it out.

According to a report in anandabazar.com, the actor was suffering from kidney-related ailments for a long time and was also going through dialysis. The report further said that she was in ICU for 21 days before taking her last breath. She is survived by her husband, theatre personality Rudraprasad Sengupta, and daughter Sohini.

More about Swatilekha Sengupta's work

The actor started her career in 1970 where she worked under the direction of A.C. Banerjee. She has also received guidance from B.V. Karanth, Tapas Sen, and Khaled Chowdhury. In 1978, she went to Kolkata and joined a theatre named Nandikar. In the theatre, she worked under the supervision of Rudraprasad Sengupta and later on they got married. In 1985, she played the lead role in Satyajit Ray's movie Ghare Baire. It was based upon the 1916 novel Ghare Baire by Rabindranath Tagore. The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali. After which she took a break from movies and continued to perform in theatres.

After 31 years of break, she went on to play the role of Aarti Majumdar in Nandita Roy and Shivprasad Mukherjee’s Bela Seshe that was released in the year 2015. After a gap of 4 years, she was featured in Sudip Chakraborty's Barof. In 2021, the actor worked on two upcoming films. The first movie is Nandita Roy and Shivprasad Mukherjee’s Bela Shuru which is a family drama film. Other than this, she will also appear posthumously in Raj Chakraborty's political drama movie Dharmajuddha.

