Veteran Director Buddhadeb Daspupta Passes Away; CM Mamata Banerjee Pens Emotional Tribute

Acclaimed Bengali filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta passed away at his residence in Kolkata on Thursday. He was 77. The National Award-winner died of age-related illnesses, his family members informed.

As per his family, Buddhadeb Dasgupta battled kidney-related issues for the past few years and had been undergoing dialysis twice a day.

Tributes poured in for the filmmaker on Twitter and one of those who mourned his death was West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Calling him an ‘eminent filmmaker', the leader wrote that she was ‘saddened’ at his passing away.

“Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema,” she added.

The CM stated that his death came as a ‘great loss for the film fraternity.’ Banerjee also conveyed her condolences to his family.

Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2021

Nine of Dasgupta’s films won the National Award. Bagh Bahadur (1989), Charachar (1993), Lal Darja (1997), Mondo Meyer Upakhyan (2002) and Kaalpurush (2008) won the Best Feature Film award while Dooratwa (1978) , Phera (1988) and Tahader Katha (1993) were awarded National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali. Best Screenplay for Phera and Best Arts/Cultural Film for A Painter of Eloquent Silence: Ganesh Pyne were among the other National Award honours for his films.

Dasgupta himself was honoured with the National Award for Best Direction for Uttara (2000)and Swapner Din (2004). He was also a well-known poet and had made documentaries and TV shows.

His films received honours at various international festivals like Venice Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, among others. His last released film was Urojahaj in 2018. He was also to direct another film , and it was to star Chandan Roy Sanyal, it had been announced in 2020.

