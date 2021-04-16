Veteran Director SP Muthuraman Recovers From COVID-19, Discharged From Hospital

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the nation harder than the first. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry have contracted the virus as well. Veteran director SP Muthuraman also had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month. He has now recovered from COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital as well.

Director SP Muthuraman's health update

According to a report by Behindwoods.com, the Chennai-based hospital where SP Muthuraman was admitted has released a media statement to inform his fans and well-wishers about his health. In the statement, they wrote that the filmmaker was admitted to the hospital because he showed COVID-19 symptoms. They further wrote that he has recovered entirely and his health is fine as well. SP Muthuraman was being treated at the hospital for COVID pneumonia.

film maker Mr. S.P. Muthuraman who was admitted in our hospital due to Covid 19 has been discharged today after recovery @Me_dineshudhay pic.twitter.com/Y2RFwY4LdP — Vignesh Theni (@Vignesh_twitz) April 15, 2021

SP Muthuraman’s movies

The 86-year-old director has helmed over 70 Tamil films. He is one of the highly-regarded filmmakers in the south-Indian entertainment industry. Some of his blockbuster movies have been made starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. His most popular films so far are Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri, Oru Oodhappu Kan Simittugiradhu, Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai, Paayum Puli and Uyarndha Ullam. The celebrated director also has received several awards and accolades for his contribution to the field of cinema. He has won the Filmfare Awards South twice for his movies Oru Oodhappu Kan Simittugiradhu and Bhuvana Oru Kelvi Kuri that released in 1977 and 1978 respectively. He also has won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for his film Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai that released in 1979 and Lifetime Achievement Award – South in 2012.

South Indian actors who tested positive for COVID-19

Several prominent actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Tej Konidela, Ram Charan and Naga Babu had tested positive for COVID-19 last year. The recent actor to have contracted the virus is Tovino Thomas. On April 15, the Lucifer actor took to his Instagram to inform his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He further wrote that he is asymptomatic and has been in quarantine for a few days. He also expressed that he is looking forward to entertaining his audience after his quarantine period will be over. As soon as he shared the post, several of his fans comment on his post by sending his good wishes and a speedy recovery.

Image courtesy- Dr Dhananjayan BOFTA Twitter