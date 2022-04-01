Veteran Filmmaker Sarath Dies After Battling Cancer, Telugu Film Industry Pays Tribute

One of the prominent filmmakers of the Telugu film industry, Sarath, breathed his last on April 1, 2022. The director had several successful films to his name including Peddannayya, Peddintalludu, Sultan and more. In his long career, the late Telugu filmmaker worked with a host of top actors including Nandamuri Balakrishna. He has over 20 films to his directorial credit and has also worked as an actor in films like Bava Bavamaridi, Peddinti Alludu and more.

Following his death, netizens and stars alike took to social media to pay a tribute to the director and remembered his profound contribution to the cinema. Check out the tweets below.

Telugu director Sarath passes away

As per Hindustan Times, Sarath passed away after battling cancer for a long time. The director's last rites will be performed on Saturday at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. Confirming the news as well as paying tribute to the director, movie production house Sridevi Movies tweeted, ''Rest in peace #Sarath garu. Our sincere condolences and prayers to his family. Indebted to him for giving us a blockbuster hit Vamsanikokkadu.''

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who worked with the director in films like Vamshanikokkadu, Peddannayya, Sulthan, and Vamshoddharakudu, paid him a tribute via a statement shared by the outlet. Describing the late director as a 'good friend', the actor added that Sarath 'made a name for himself as a good person in the film industry.'

Actor& Leader #NandamuriBalakrishna garu expressed his deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Senior Director #Sarath garu. pic.twitter.com/EGkhziAPUZ — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) April 1, 2022

Stating that the world has lost a 'good person,' the actor grieved Sarath's death. Lastly, he added, ''May his soul rest in peace. My deep condolences to his family.”

Several fans also took to Twitter to share their emotional tribute to the director as one netizen wrote, ''Director Sarath is no more… He did so many good films with top stars of Tollywood. May his soul rest in peace." Several netizens also tweeted 'Rest in peace' along with hashtags.

Image: Twitter/@manabalayya