Veteran Kannada Director K V Raju, Who Directed Jitendra In 'Udhar Ki Zindagi' Passes Away

Veteran Kannada filmmaker K V Raju passed away on Friday, December 24. The filmmaker is known for directing legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film Indrajeet as well as Jitendra and Juhi Chawla in the film Udhar Ki Zindagi. Mourning over the loss, netizens and notable personalities from Sandalwood alike took to their social media to pay him a tribute.

K V Raju passes away

Actor Sai Kumar took to his Twitter handle to express his shock over the news and send his condolences to the late filmmaker's family by writing, ''I am shocked and saddened to hear the untimely demise of KV Raju avaru. My condolences to the family and fans. #OmShanti #KVRaju''.

I am shocked and saddened to hear the untimely demise of KV Raju avaru.



My condolences to the family and fans.#OmShanti #KVRaju pic.twitter.com/Hnwsk3Yw6M — SaiKumar (@saikumaractor) December 24, 2021

Many also paid him a tribute by remembering his contribution to the Indian cinema over the years as one netizen wrote, ''For some reason his movies were very very different and catchy. His versatility in direction and screenplay is forever laudable and a study for today’s young directors. RIP #KVRaju'' while another wrote, ''RIP K V Raju sir, one of the most dynamic Director, Dialogue writer of KFI. YuddhaKanda, BelliKallungura, Bombay Huduga, Indrajeet, Huliya and many more Good films.''

More on K V Raju

Although the late filmmaker is known for his contribution to the Kannada film industry, he also has directed superhit films in Bollywood namely Indrajeet and Udhar Ki Zindagi in 1994. He started his journey in the film industry as an assistant director in the 1982 film Baddada Hoo. Over the years, he gave several blockbuster films like Belli Modagalu, Bellikaalungura, Indrajit, Yuddha Kanda among others.

Image: Twitter/@NaanuRaj