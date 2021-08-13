Veteran Kollywood Comedian V Kalidass Passes Away In Chennai; Fans Pay Tribute

Tamil actor V Kalidass, who was known for his comic roles, passed away on Thursday, August 12, in Chennai. According to reports, the cause of his death is yet to be known. The actor is survived by his two children, Vijay and Bhargavi.

Actor #VKalidass passed away Today. Address: No. 36, Mada Nagar Main Road, Madhanandapuram, Porur, Chennai-116. Contact No: 9382156776 / 9884756776. Funeral details will be informed later. pic.twitter.com/nMpI4PH33y — NadigarSangam PrNews (@NadigarsangamP) August 12, 2021

V Kalidass has appeared in numerous films as a villain, During the 1980s, Kalidass was featured in films as a comedian and later played villainous characters. The renowned actor has dubbed for over 3000 films in his long acting career. He was married to Vasantha, who passed away recently. The actor has two children.

The popular dubbing artist Kalidass has passed away and his demise has shocked the entire entertainment industry. Many South Indian celebrities and their fans have taken to their social media handles to mourn his passing. Kalidass' demise was confirmed by actor Mohan Raman. He took to Twitter and tweeted, "A VOICE THAT WILL NOT BE HEARD ANYMORE. RIP - Kalidas, Actor and Dubbing artist. A person who gave a boost to many Villains through his Voice passed away. Aum Shanthi."

A fan commented, "Omg his all characters including he played as kottaisaami in soolam seriel is my most fav one couldn't believe how it happened sir so shocking." A netizen wrote, "RIP sir" with a sad face emoji. Another one chipped in, "Great Actor. Saw his Acting in Serials. May his soul rest in peace." with a praying hands emoticon.

RIP - Kalidas , Actor and Dubbing artist . A person who gave a boost to many Villains through his Voice passed away . Aum Shanthi . pic.twitter.com/8uRN3wWBQA — Mohan Raman (@actormohanraman) August 12, 2021

omg his all characters including he played as kottaisaami in soolam seriel is my most fav one couldnt believe how its happened sir so shocking — krishnaprasanth (@krishthepoet) August 12, 2021

He comedy with Vadivelu will also be nice...good actor — SidhuTwits 🍥 (@SidhuTwits) August 12, 2021

Great Actor. Saw his Acting in Serials. May his soul rest in peace. 😭😪🙏 — Romba Nallavan (@NallavanDream) August 12, 2021

RIP Sir 😒 — Mohan Kannan (@mohan7240) August 12, 2021

Kalidass began his acting career during the 1980s when he portrayed several comic characters. He is popular for playing inspector Kalidas in the hilarious Vadivelu comedy scene in Jananam, which featured Arun Vijay in the lead role. He has lent his voice to villainous characters in many films, including the popular TV show titled Marmadesam. The Tamil actor's last dubbing work was for a character in the upcoming highly-awaited film, KGF 2, having previously dubbed for the same role in KGF 1. Kalidass became a household name as a villain in the television series Soolam that aired on Sun TV.

