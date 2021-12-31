Veteran Malayalam Actor GK Pillai Passes Away At 97; Kerala CM Vijayan Pays Tribute

Veteran Malayalam actor GK Pillai, who was regarded as an eminent presence in the Malayalam film industry, has passed away at the age of 97 on Friday. As per reports, Pillai breathed his last at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram. The actor was undergoing treatment for age-related health issues.

Throughout the course of his career, GK Pillai has graced the silver screens with more than 325 films to name in his portfolio. Pillai's contributions to the entertainment industry have spanned over six decades.

Pillai had worked in the Army for 12 years before foraying into the entertainment industry. He had joined the Armed Forces at a very young age of 16. He had also worked in the Indian Navy. It was reported that his friendship with legendary actor Prem Nazir helped him earn his break in the film industry.

GK Pillai's career as an actor

Pillai had made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Snehaseema released in 1954. He worked for 65 years from then till 2019, though he did not make an appearance in too many films during the '90s.

He was known for his performances in the grey shades. He is credited for giving a different dimension to his villainous characters. Pillai's popular works include films like Thacholi Aambu, Snapaka Yoyannan, Palattu Kunjikannan, Snapaka Yoyannan, Padayottam, Sthanarthi Saramma, Karyasthan, Harishchandra, Choola, Ashwamedham, Aaromal Unni.

Towards the latter part of his career, Pillai also worked in numerous TV shows.

Pillai made his entry into the TV industry with the serial Porutham. His other well-known roles include performance in Kadamattathu Kathanar.

One of his memorable works happened in the TV serial Kumkumapoovu. He had played the role of the much-popular character Colonel Jagannatha Varma in the serial.

GK Pillai's last appearance was in the serial Thamarathumbi.

He is survived by his six children, K Prathapachandran, Sreekala R Nair, Sreelekha Mohan, Sreekumari B Pilla, Chandramohanan and K Priyadarshanan and has numerous grandchildren. His wife Ulpalakshiyamma had passed away before, in 2011.

Tributes poured in for the actor on social media. Among those to extend his condolences was Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The leader recalled how Pillai had a unique acting style and that was what helped him gain the love from audiences.

He was felicitated with various awards during the course of his career.