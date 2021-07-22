Veteran Malayalam Actor KTS Padannayil Passes Away Due To Age Related Ailments At 88

Malayalam actor KT Subramanian Padannayil passed away on Thursday morning due to age-related health complications. The 88-year-old actor was undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital in Kochi since July 19 where he breathed his last. According to a hospital spokesperson, he was admitted to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he passed away at 6 am. Many celebrities, fans and the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the artist.

Amar Akbar Anthony actor KTS Padannayil passes away

KTS Padannayil was a prominent Malayali actor who started off his career as a theatre artist. He starred in many supporting roles and comic roles in Malayalam movies with over 60 movies to his credit. Beginning his career at the age of 21, he made his film debut in 1995 through Rajasenan's comedy film Aniyan Bava Chetan Bava. The actor is fondly known for his impeccable comic timing as he showcased his talent in popular comedies like Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshatrathilakkam, Vrudhanmare Sookshikkuka and Vaamanapuram Bus Route. His role as a grandfather in the movie Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathra Thilakkam won him huge appreciation. Directed by Rajasenan, who has some outstanding comedy movies to his credit, the 1998 movie had Nagma in the lead role.

Being a theatre artist, Padnnayil has acted in thousands of stage plays within 40 years. His entry into acting was with the play Vivaha Dallal in the year 1956 at Trippunithura Khadibhavan's Amber charkha spinning mill's annual day celebration. He performed at different drama troupes like Jayabharath Nithakalalaya, Chenagassery Geetha, Vaikom Malavika, Kollam Tuna and Attingal Padmasree. To give back to the theatre art form, He also trained youngsters of the Children’s Society at Kannankulangara.

The celebrated actor has also starred in more than one hundred television comedy serials. He also acted in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony and Rekshadhikari Baiju Oppu. Directed by Nadirshah, the blockbuster had Prithviraj, Jayasurya and Indrajith in the lead roles.

Padannayil got married to Ramani in 1972 and are the parents of three sons, Syam, Sannan, Saljan and a daughter, Swapna. The actor was last residing with his son Syam in Kochi.

(IMAGE- INSTAGRAM)

