Veteran Marathi Theatre Artist Kirti Shiledar Passes Away At 70; Maha CM Pays Tribute

Veteran singer and theatre actor Kirti Shiledar has passed away. She was 70. at the time of demise. The acclaimed artist breathed her last at Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune on Saturday. As per reports, she suffered from a kidney-related illness.

Tributes poured in for Shiledar from across fraternities, right from the world of art and entertainment as well as politicians. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray too expressed his respects to the late star.

Expressing his tribute, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the veteran singer had devoted her life and passion to music and theatre. He added that she had gone behind the scenes of the 'Shiledar' era with her death.

A myriad of politicians expressed their grief over her death. Among them was Congress MP Aslam Shaikh, who termed her demise as saddening.

He further added that Shiledar will be remembered for her work in Marathi music theatre. He expressed his condolences to her family and well-wishers.

The news of the demise of veteran Marathi singer and actress Kirti Shiledar Ji, is very sad. She will be forever remembered for her contribution to Marathi music theater.

The news of the demise of veteran Marathi singer and actress Kirti Shiledar Ji, is very sad. She will be forever remembered for her contribution to Marathi music theater.

My heartfelt condolences to family and friends.

Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of BJP's Foreign Affairs department, called Kirti Shiledar's demise an 'end of an era' in Marathi Natyasangeet. In his Tweet, he mentioned that she was credited for her 'natural beauty, 'superb acting' and 'melodious voice' and that she had brought glory to Marathi theatre. Sharing his favourite play of hers, he extended his condolences to her family.

Death of Kirti Shiledar is end of era of Marathi Natyasangeet.Blessed with natural beauty,superb acting,melodious voice,she brought new glory to Marathi theatre.Her कशी केलीस माझी दैना, मला तुझ्या बिगर करमेना is my all time favourite.Heartfelt condolences.

Dil Chahta Hai fame Marathi actor Sonali Kulkarni paid a tribute and stated that the late artist had lit up the Marathi musical theatre space. She also posted a link featuring one of her popular songs, Khara To Prema from Nivadak Natyageete, on an audio streaming platform.

Kirti Shiledar reportedly exhibited her talents on the stage for over five decades. She had inherited the creative skills from her parents, who were also involved in theatre. Jayaram and Jayamala Shiledar had scripted a legacy of their own, having launched the Marathi Rangbhumi Natak Company.

Amongst Kirti Shiledar's well-known musicals were Swarsamradhini, Sangeet Saubhadra, Yayati and Devyani.

Shiledar was also the President of 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Sammelan (All India Marathi drama convention)