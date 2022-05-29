Veteran Playback Singer Edava Basheer Collapses During Live Concert, Passes Away At 78

In an unfortunate incident, veteran playback singer Edava Basheer passed away at age 78. As reported by ANI, the artiste collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond orchestra in Alappuzha, Kerala on Saturday night.

Edava Basheer collapses on stage during live performance

Multiple reports suggest that the incident happened during the Megastar Music Night at the Camelot Convention Centre around 9.30 PM and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, his life could not be saved. Edava Basheer attended the music night as a special guest. Edava Basheer collapsed soon after performing his rendition of Mano Hei Tum, originally sung by Yesudas, as per Mathrubhumi. Following the tragic incident, the celebration was called off by the organisers.

Basheer reportedly felt a sudden chest pain during the live performance and towards the end, collapsed on the stage. The exact cause of his death remains unclear now. The details of the veteran singer's funeral remain unclear.

Basheer was reportedly born in Edava in Thiruvananthapuram. The late singer developed a passion for music at a young age and took inspiration from songs by Yesudas and Rafi. The late singer debuted his music in the film industry with the track Veena Vaayikum. The son of late Adul Azeez and Fathimakunji, he is survived by his children Bhima, Ullas, Ushas, Shweeta and Unmesh and wives Laila and Rasheeda.

He won several accolades in his career and was the president of the All Kerala Musicians and Technicians Association.

Fans of the singer have taken to social media to mourn the loss. One ardent fan tweeted, "Can't believe it. So Sad". Another added, "May his soul rest in peace".

Although, Basheer sang for several movies, he was well known for his stage performances at 'Gana Mela'. The musician is also notably known for starting 'Sangeethalaya' music troupe, which is famous for inculcating a variety of musical instruments.

Basheer became a household name for his popular numbers in the Malayalam film industry. He is recognised for the rendition of Azhithira Malakal Azhalinte Malakal which he crooned alongside Vani Jayaram for the movie Mukkuvane Snehicha Bootham.